FINALLY! Deepika Padukone Walks The Red Carpet For Cannes In A BOLD Dress, Check Out Her Pictures!

By:
We're going gaga over Deepika Padukone's sexy look as the actress walks the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. Check out her pictures here..

Finally, the time has come. Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival and boy, we don't have words to describe how killer does she look!

Check out her pictures and get ready to droolll..

Deepika’s Look For The Day

"Our global ambassador @deepikapadukone's first look for her #Cannes2017 debut as a #Lorealista. #LifeAtCannes #DeepikaAtCannes," wrote the official page of L'Oreal Paris India.

She Looks Smoking Hot!

Deepika Padukone looks breath-taking as she gears up to scorch the #Cannes2017 red carpet.

Ethereal Is An Understatement

The official page of L'Oreal Paris India shared this picture of Deepika and wrote, "Ethereal is an understatement. Deepika looks spectacular in a Marchesa gown, Jimmy Choo heels & bag & DeGrisogono jewels. #LifeAtCannes."

The Newest Lorealista

"And it begins! @DeepikaPadukone, the newest #Lorealista is set to shine in all glory! #DeepikaAtCannes #LifeAtCannes," captioned the official page of L'Oreal Paris India.

Posing Like A Pro

Seen here is Deepika Padukone posing along with Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon.

Too Much Gorgeousness In A Frame

Here comes the another picture of Deepika Padukone with Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon.

Slay, Queen, Slay!

No wonder why, Deepika Padukone is often referred as the ‘Queen of Hearts'.

Awww!

If this captivating smile of Deepika Padukone doesn't make you go ‘aww', we don't know what will.

Stay Tuned!

Stay locked with us for more updates and do not forget to tell us in the comments section below, how did you find the final look of Deepika Padukone?

Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 22:38 [IST]
