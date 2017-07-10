 »   »   » OMG! Did Katrina Kaif Just OFFEND Salman Khan? Gives A Shocking Statement About Him!

Katrina Kaif is continuously in the limelight and the reason is none other than her two ex-boyfriends, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan!

With Salman Khan, she is shooting for her upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai, while with Ranbir, she is busy with the promotions of Jagga Jasoos.

The actress grabbed many eyeballs with her latest statement, in which she denied to call Salman, her mentor. Yeah, you read it right. Here's what she said:

Katrina: Salman Is Not My Mentor Talking about Salman, she said, "Salman is not my mentor. He is many things but not a mentor. A mentor is what Karan is to Alia. So Salman is not my mentor. He always believed in me." Surprising, Isn't It? It came as shocker to us because as far we know,Katrina owes everything to Salman Khan. It was Salman, who helped Katrina recover from her 'Boom' image and gave a new recognition in the B-town world. Katrina On Her 14 Years In Bollywood In her recent interview with a leading daily, when Katrina was asked about her good fourteen years in B-town, she said, "I didn't see that much of failure in the earlier part of my career. So, didn't really feel the lows of it." BBD Is The Biggest Failure Katrina Has Experienced So far "For me, the biggest experience of lows came with Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. Actually, not so much with Fitoor but Baar Baar Dekho's failure really hit me. I did go through that process at that time," added Katrina. Few Things Are Beyond Your Control: Katrina "I did go through that process at that time. Now, I think I am a bit more balanced about it. I understand things better. There are a lot of things that are far beyond your control." 'It Was Supposed To Break' "The kind of back-to-back successes or support the audiences gave to the films I was a part of, at one point, that was anyway supposed to break." Kat Is More Balanced Now She concluded by saying, "It's not just for me, it will break for everyone. That's the law of nature. Of course, it wasn't fun when it did. But I'm more balanced right now."

HOTTER THAN FIRE! Gauri & Shahrukh Khan Look FAB In Their New Picture

Coming back to her movie release, Jagga Jasoos is all set to hit the screens on July 14, 2017.