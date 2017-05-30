 »   »   » AISA BHI HOTA HAI! Did Sanjay Dutt REFUSED To Be A Part Of Total Dhamaal Because Of THIS REASON?

A few days back, we had told you about Indra Kumar planning the third film in the Dhamaal franchise titled 'Total Dhamaal' but without Sanjay Dutt and Riteish Deshmukh in the cast.

Well, now we have it as to why Sanju turned down this film which was earlier citied as 'discussions between him and the director fizzled'.

Read on to know more on this...

Sanjay Dutt Wasn't Keen To Do An Adult Comedy Yes, apparently besides the unavailabilty of dates, Sanjay Dutt opted out of the film since it was an adult comedy. He Doesn't Want His Kids To See Him In A Film That Has Crass Humour A leading website quoted a source as saying, "Besides the issue of unavailability of dates, Dutt was not okay with the film's adult comedy. He doesn't want his children to see him in a film that has innuendo-laden jokes or crass humour." Here's Why Riteish Isn't A Part Of Total Dhamaal Reportedly, he is busy with his Marathi production, 'Shivaji'. Ajay Devgn And Anil Kapoor To Join The Gang? Rumours suggest that Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor might replace Sanjay Dutt and Riteish Deshmukh in the film. Though nothing has been official yet. Dutt's The Way Sanjay has a string of films coming up next which include Bhoomi, Torbaaz and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Meanwhile, do you folks think that Sanju is right in turning down Total Dhamaal?