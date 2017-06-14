 »   »   » Disha Patani Goes On A Movie Date With Alleged Boyfriend Tiger Shroff!

Disha Patani Goes On A Movie Date With Alleged Boyfriend Tiger Shroff!

By:
Disha Patani celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday on June 13, 2017 and the beautiful actress went on a movie date with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The duo were snapped at a mall but Disha Patani turned her back and did not face the cameras. Tiger Shroff faced the cameras but was busy with his phone.

Also, check out these 10 most beautiful pictures of Disha Patani below. She's like a breath of fresh air all the time!

Movie Date

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani went on a movie date. Disha turned her back to the cameras.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani celebrated her birthday yesterday and she's now 25 years old.

Movie Time

Tiger Shroff took Disha Patani out on a movie date.

Upcoming Film

Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Munna Michael is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 21, 2017.

Munna Michael

Munna Michael stars Tiger Shroff and debutant Nidhhi Agerwal.

Hard Work

Nidhii Agerwal is extremely excited about the movie and we're sure her hard work will pay off.

Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are cast together for Baaghi 2.

Heroine Wars

Reports state that Shraddha Kapoor wanted to star in the sequel and disliked it when the film-makers cast Disha Patani.

Highly Unlikely

It's unlikely that Sajid Nadiadwala will cast Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 2 as he has already signed Disha Patani for the film.

Hit Stuff

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi was a hit at the box office.

Baaghi 2

We're sure Disha and Tiger starrer Baaghi 2 will end up being a superhit.

