 »   »   » Disha Patani Goes Shopping & Tiger Shroff Waits Patiently Like A Good Boyfriend! View Pictures

Disha Patani was spotted shopping at a supermarket in Bandra and it took her quite some time to finish and come outside. Not to worry, her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff was patiently waiting outside sitting in his car and seemed not to be bothered about waiting at all. So cool, right?
Check out the pictures below...
Shopping Time
Disha Patani goes shopping at a supermarket in Bandra.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani took quite some time while shopping at the supermarket.
Supermarket
Not everyday do you see stars walking in to a supermarket like this.
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff was patiently waiting in his car as Disha Patani was shopping.
Allegedly Dating
Both Disha and Tiger have not confirmed their relationship to the public yet.
Baaghi 2
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff will next be seen in the film Baaghi 2.
M.S Dhoni
Her debut film M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story fared really well at the box office.
Talk Of The Town
Disha Patani is now the talk of the town across the country.
Movie Date
On Disha's birthday, Tiger took her out on a movie date.
Can't Wait
We really can't wait to see Tiger and Disha on the siler screen in Baaghi 2.
