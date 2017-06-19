 »   »   » Disha Patani Oozes Hotness While Flaunting Her Back In A Bikini! View Pictures

Disha Patani Oozes Hotness While Flaunting Her Back In A Bikini! View Pictures

By:
The gorgeous Disha Patani surely knows how to raise the temperatures and this time, she did it by sporting a bikini and flaunting her perfect curves showing off her back by the seaside. She also captioned the image as, "Take me to the sea."

The backdrop of Disha's picture is a pool and it's connected to the sea. She's currently holidaying abroad to rejuvenate herself and is away from the hustle bustle of the city. View the pictures below...

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Disha Patani sets the temperatures soaring in a bikini while showing off her back.

Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2

Disha will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film Baaghi 2.

Starcast

Starcast

She is paired alongside her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2.

Just Wow

Just Wow

Disha Patani and her friend get the feel of the ocean! So beautiful.

Action Babe

Action Babe

We'll get to see Disha Patani in some serious action sequences in Baaghi 2.

Heroine Wars!

Heroine Wars!

It was reported that Shraddha Kapoor wanted to be a part of the sequel but Sajid Nadiadwala chose Disha Patani.

Great Chemistry

Great Chemistry

Sajid casted Disha for Baaghi 2 as he is sure that Tiger-Disha chemistry would turn out to be fruitful.

Good Move!

Good Move!

During the film's release, the hype about Tiger-Disha's alleged relationship will help the movie market itself.

It's Big!

It's Big!

Several Hollywood stuntmen will train Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 2.

Bigger & Better

Bigger & Better

Baaghi was a hit at the box office and we're sure Baaghi 2 will be bigger than its prequel.

Bollywood Debut

Bollywood Debut

Disha Patani debuted in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016.

Starcast

Starcast

She was paired alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the biopic.

MS Dhoni Biopic

MS Dhoni Biopic

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was a superhit at the box office.

Water Baby

Water Baby

Disha Patani loves the sun, sand and the beach!

Beautiful Woman

Beautiful Woman

She is truly one of the most beautiful actress in Bollywood as of now!

Monday, June 19, 2017, 12:43 [IST]
