Disha Patani Oozes Hotness While Flaunting Her Back In A Bikini! View Pictures
The gorgeous Disha Patani surely knows how to raise the temperatures and this time, she did it by sporting a bikini and flaunting her perfect curves showing off her back by the seaside. She also captioned the image as, "Take me to the sea."
The backdrop of Disha's picture is a pool and it's connected to the sea. She's currently holidaying abroad to rejuvenate herself and is away from the hustle bustle of the city. View the pictures below...
Heroine Wars!
It was reported that Shraddha Kapoor wanted to be a part of the sequel but Sajid Nadiadwala chose Disha Patani.
Great Chemistry
Sajid casted Disha for Baaghi 2 as he is sure that Tiger-Disha chemistry would turn out to be fruitful.
Good Move!
During the film's release, the hype about Tiger-Disha's alleged relationship will help the movie market itself.
Bigger & Better
Baaghi was a hit at the box office and we're sure Baaghi 2 will be bigger than its prequel.