 »   »   » HOT! Disha Patani Shares Her BIKINI Picture & Her Transformation From Being Sweet To Sultry Is Fab!

Disha Patani is one of those few actresses, who rose to fame even before her big Bollywood debut. Thanks to her Cadbury Silk ad and of course, her affair rumours with Tiger Shroff!

A few hours ago, Disha shared her bikini picture because it's a 'throwback thursday' and before you go gaga over her hotness, we would like to show you, her remarkable transformation from being sweet to sexy!

Disha Shares Her Bikini Picture My goodness! If this picture of Disha Patani doesn't leave you gasping for breath, we don't know what will. But Can You Believe That She Used To Look Like This! Disha Patani looks almost unrecognisable in her first photoshoot. Who would have thought then that one day the same girl would take the nation by storm with her 'oh-so-hot' body. Disha Was Hardly 17 When She Posed For Her Photoshoot These throwback pictures of Disha Patani are from her first ever photoshoot that was shot when she was barely 17 years old. Disha Used To Look Sweet Today, she might be one the most sexiest actresses of the B-town, but back in those days, Disha looked very sweet! She Looks Totally Different Now Whether it's her chubby face or that smile, Disha looked nowhere close to how she looks today. Are we right, guys? How Disha Got A Break? Speaking about her big break, Disha had once revealed, "I came to Mumbai when I was 19, and I didn't know anything or anybody. You know how it is when you don't come from a filmi background, and your family doesn't know anyone here." Disha Started From Scratch "My father is an ACP and my brother is a captain in the Indian Army, so my whole life before this has been drastically different." "When I started out I didn't know anything about acting. I am a shy person, so facing the camera was a big deal for me." How Disha Learnt Acting? "I dropped my inhibitions and learnt a lot about acting while auditioning for roles and commercials. Also, during the last three years while I was struggling to be an actress I realised how much I really wanted it." We're Glad That We Have You In Our Industry! "I love the camera, and the only time I am not shy is when I am facing it. I love dancing too, though interestingly, I feel more comfortable dancing in front of the camera than in front of people."

On the work front, she will be next seen in Baaghi 2, opposite her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff.