 »   »   » DON'T MARRY A THIRD TIME! Did Salman Khan TAUNT Aamir Khan For The Affair Rumours With This Actress?

If you're a Salman Khan fan, you must be aware of the fact that he's well-known for his spontaneity. The actor hardly minces his words when it comes to putting his opinion in front of the media.

Recently, while promoting to Tubelight, when a leading channel asked him to react on Aamir Khan's comment, Salman Khan rather gave a shocking reply! Read on to know what exactly happened:



Aamir Has Said This About Salman's Marriage A few days ago, Aamir had said that he would tie Salman Khan's hands and feet to get him married.

Here's How Salman Reacted To Aamir's Comment "Yes, I have read somewhere that Aamir wants to make me get married and is ready to tie my hands and feet."

Ahem! Ahem! Salman further added, "I can only retort that I have also decided to tie his (Aamir) hands and feet to see to it that he does not get married a third time in his life."

Did He Take A Dig At Aamir? D Did Salman Khan just take a dig at Aamir Khan as from the past few days rumours are floating that Aamir's proximity to Fatima Sana Shaikh is creating trouble in Aamir-Kiran's paradise.

Or Did Salman Say It In A Jest? We wonder what Salman Khan was hinting at. However, we're eagerly waiting for Aamir's reaction on Salman Khan's surprising statement.

Coming Back To Aamir & Fatima Ever since, Fatima has bagged Thugs Of Hindostan, rumours have been rife that it was Aamir, who insisted producer Aditya Chopra to rope her in the film.

Aamir On Fatima Last month, while speaking about Fatima, Aamir had said, "We are starting the shoot for ‘Thugs of Hindostan' in June. Fatima is the heroine of the film. I am very happy as she is a very good artist, she suits the role."

Interestingly, Kiran Has Also Defended Fatima's Casting In TOH "We don't deal with it (casting). It's a Yash Raj Films movie so Aditya Chopra, Vijay Krishna Acharya and Aamir have decided on it. As it is a big film for them. They would have given it (casting Fatima) a good thought. There has to be merit in it," had said Kiran, when she was asked about Fatima's selection in Thugs Of Hindostan.

TOH Has Hit The Right Chord With The Audience With its spectacular star cast i.e., Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan, Thugs Of Hindostan is already in the tremendous buzz and has passed its first test!

Excited Much? Thugs Of Hindostan, which is scheduled for release on Diwali next year, marks Aamir Khan's second collaboration with director Vijay Krishna Acharya. They have previously worked together in Dhoom 3.



Aamir Khan was last seen in 2016 movie Dangal. He will next feature in Advait Chandan's Secret Superstar.