 »   »   » Dobaara... A High Concept, Low Budget Horror Film: Huma Qureshi

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Actress Huma Qureshi, who will be seen in upcoming horror film
Dobaara: See Your Evil along with her brother Saqib Saleem, says
that the horror genre has not been explored properly and hopes this
"high-concept, low-budget" film will be an exciting watch.
"I think this is the high time in Indian cinema where
collaboration with international market is important as we have
audience across the globe. Our film 'Dobara' is a high-concept,
low-budget horror film where we attempted to make a good family
entertainer film," she told the media at the launch of a song from
it.
Saqib and Rhea Chakraborty who are playing crucial parts in the
story were also present.
Huma said that the film is an official adaption of American
Oculus, but they had "changed main characters of the story a
little, to Indianize the story for a better audience
connect".
Asked about among two siblings, if anyone of them was scared of
watching horror films in childhood, Huma said: "Well my grandfather
used to tell us a lot of horror stories so I have a fond memory of
that, when it comes to watching horror films on TV, oh yes, someone
used to get scared a lot (indicating her brother)."
Saqib said: "Nobody is born a 'Baahubali' so yes, I was scared
and its ok"
Sharing a childhood memory, he added: "I remember how I used to
watch a horror television show wrapping myself in a blanket that
had a hole, and I used to watch the show through that hole. But now
I am so brave that I am a part of a horror film."
Directed by Prawaal Raman, the film also features Lisa Ray, Adil
Hussain among others and is slated to release on June 2.
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 9:44 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...