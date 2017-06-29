 »   »   » Don't Think Ranbir Kapoor Has Done Anything Like A Producer In Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are busy in the promotions of their most awaited movie Jagga Jasoos these days.

At a recent event, Katrina Kaif told our reporter that Ranbir Kapoor, who is also producing the film, has done nothing like a producer in Jagga Jasoos.



Also, a few days ago, a picture of Bollywood actor Govinda was leaked in the media from the sets of Jagga Jasoos.



Also Read: Pregnant Soha Ali Khan Trolled For Wearing A Pink Saree At Her Baby Shower!



In the same media interaction, when Anurag Basu was asked about it, he revealed that he had shot for the movie in the first schedule but now his guest appearance is not there in the film.



Talking about the same, a source had told a daily, "Govinda doesn't want to get into controversy and mudslinging. The movie was in the making for four years and he was patient. It's up to the makers to clarify things. He has shot for his part. But, whether Basu retains the part or drops it is to be seen."



Well, we wonder what made Anurag Basu to chop off Govinda's cameo from Ranbir-Katrina's film.



Jagga Jasoos, which also stars Sayani Gupta, will release on July 14.