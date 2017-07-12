 »   »   » OH MY MY! Esha Gupta Almost Goes N*DE; Breaks The Internet With Her New Provocative Photoshoot!

Yesterday, Esha Gupta had shared a super hot video, in which she was seen posing for a video in a black lingerie and now, the actress almost goes naked in her new video, shared on Instagram.

The actress, who was last seen in Commando 2, captioned the video on her Instagram handle saying, 'Coming soon' which went viral within a few hours.

Oh My My! If this picture of Esha Gupta doesn't leave you gasping for breath, we don't know what will! Esha Goes Topless Esha Gupta goes topless in her new photoshoot video and sets the temperature soaring. Our Desi Angelina Jolie! No wonder why people call her the 'Desi Angelina Jolie'. And That Smile.. Esha's Instagram handle is filled with many gorgeous pictures of her, but this time, Esha went a step ahead and left everyone amazed! Hey Hottie! Her pictures have set many tongues wagging and for all the good reasons. In Pic: Esha Poses In A Black Bikini However, it's just sad when it comes to work, Esha never grabbed the headlines. On The Work Front Interestingly, her next film, Baadshaho involves some big stars from the industry i.e., Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also casts Ileana D'Cruz in the key role and is slated to hit the theatres on September 1, 2017.