 »   »   » L.A Woman Sunday Afternoon! Evelyn Sharma's Los Angeles Pictures Are Rad!

L.A Woman Sunday Afternoon! Evelyn Sharma's Los Angeles Pictures Are Rad!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Evelyn Sharma is in Los Angeles, California and is living life queen size in the land of the free and home of the brave. Her Instagram pictures are the one to watch out for as she's become an uptown girl overnight and man, she's hard to resist!

Check out pictures of Evelyn Sharma in Los Angeles below! They're rad!

L.A Woman

L.A Woman

Evelyn Sharma is currently in Los Angeles, California.

Sunny LA

Sunny LA

She's looking bright and colourful in the Californian sun.

Hot Babe

Hot Babe

She's dressed up like there's no tomorrow at all.

So Cool

So Cool

Los Angeles is a peaceful and the coolest city, isn't it?

Lucky Girl

Lucky Girl

Evelyn Sharma is a lucky girl to be living in LA!

Yummy!

Yummy!

Evelyn visited the best restaurants in and around the city of Los Angeles.

Yoga Day

Yoga Day

Evelyn Sharma is seen doing yoga by a cliff in LA.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal

She'll next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Starcast

Starcast

The film also stars Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

The Next Star

The Next Star

Evelyn Sharma's Bollywood career might just take off after this film's release.

Evelyn's Secret

Evelyn's Secret

She's also busy writing for her blog Evelyn's Secret.

Helping Hand

Helping Hand

She gives travel, beauty and fitness tip to her fans through the blog.

Worth The Wait

Worth The Wait

Everyone eagerly wait for the next blog and she doesn't disappoint them.

Read more about: evelyn sharma
Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 10:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos