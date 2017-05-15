 »   »   » Evelyn Sharma To Run Against Donald Trump In 2020 Elections?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
President Donald Trump has the uncanny ability to hammer anyone
who comes his way and it looks like Evelyn Sharma is ready for a
run for the highest office in 2020 but sadly, it's just a dream
which can never come true as Evelyn is not an American citizen.
But, hey! What's wrong in dreaming about it folks?
The gorgeous actress posted a picture from what looks like a
musuem and she's seen standing at the podium of the POTUS with the
backdrop of the Oval Office and her caption reads, "Evelyn for
President 2020?! Retweet if you would vote for me! #EvelynSharma
#POTUS #President."
Well, coming back to our senses, it looks like after Hillary
Clinton in 2016, Elizabeth Warren might run against Donald Trump in
the 2020 elections.
President Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma can never run for President of the United States
as she's not a citizen of that country.
Not Born In The USA
Evelyn Sharma is an Indo-German girl and she was not born in the
USA to run for Presidency in 2020.
Politics
Evelyn Sharma is quite neutral about Trump's Presidency and she
doesn't criticise or praise him.
Blue Hai Paani
It's best if Evelyn Sharma sticks to movies and if she runs for
elections, who'll sizzle the silver screen folks? None!
Evelyn
Evelyn Sharma will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'The Ring' and
the film also stars SRK and Anushka Sharma.
Euro Shoot
Imtiaz Ali's next was shot in Europe and the second leg will be
shot in Punjab.
One Of A Kind!
Evelyn Sharma is surely a one of a kind actress in
Bollywood.
National Prayer Breakfast
Evelyn Sharma also gave a speech at the National Prayer
Breakfast in Washington which was hosted by President Trump.
Faith
Evelyn Sharma represented her Christian faith at the National
Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C.
Jolly Girl
Evelyn Sharma is one happy girl and she always has a radiant
glow on her face.
Hot
Evelyn oozes with hotness from all corners and she has the
ability to set the screen on fire.
Gorgeous
Evelyn Sharma is a model turned actor and she's here to stay in
Bollywood!
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 10:12 [IST]
