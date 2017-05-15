 »   »   » Evelyn Sharma To Run Against Donald Trump In 2020 Elections?

Evelyn Sharma To Run Against Donald Trump In 2020 Elections?

Evelyn Sharma dreams of running for President of the United States in 2020 and for that she has to defeat President Donald Trump to clinch the Presidency.

By:
President Donald Trump has the uncanny ability to hammer anyone who comes his way and it looks like Evelyn Sharma is ready for a run for the highest office in 2020 but sadly, it's just a dream which can never come true as Evelyn is not an American citizen. But, hey! What's wrong in dreaming about it folks?

The gorgeous actress posted a picture from what looks like a musuem and she's seen standing at the podium of the POTUS with the backdrop of the Oval Office and her caption reads, "Evelyn for President 2020?! Retweet if you would vote for me! #EvelynSharma #POTUS #President."

Well, coming back to our senses, it looks like after Hillary Clinton in 2016, Elizabeth Warren might run against Donald Trump in the 2020 elections.

President Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma can never run for President of the United States as she's not a citizen of that country.

Not Born In The USA

Evelyn Sharma is an Indo-German girl and she was not born in the USA to run for Presidency in 2020.

Politics

Evelyn Sharma is quite neutral about Trump's Presidency and she doesn't criticise or praise him.

Blue Hai Paani

It's best if Evelyn Sharma sticks to movies and if she runs for elections, who'll sizzle the silver screen folks? None!

Evelyn

Evelyn Sharma will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'The Ring' and the film also stars SRK and Anushka Sharma.

Euro Shoot

Imtiaz Ali's next was shot in Europe and the second leg will be shot in Punjab.

One Of A Kind!

Evelyn Sharma is surely a one of a kind actress in Bollywood.

National Prayer Breakfast

Evelyn Sharma also gave a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington which was hosted by President Trump.

Faith

Evelyn Sharma represented her Christian faith at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C.

Jolly Girl

Evelyn Sharma is one happy girl and she always has a radiant glow on her face.

Hot

Evelyn oozes with hotness from all corners and she has the ability to set the screen on fire.

Gorgeous

Evelyn Sharma is a model turned actor and she's here to stay in Bollywood!

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 10:12 [IST]
