 »   »   » Pics! Fans Go Berserk Outside Salman Khan's Home After Tubelight Trailer Release

Bollywood stars are the only set of actors who receive immense fanfare and their base keeps on growing by the day.

Right after the release of Salman Khan's Tubelight trailer, a sea of fans gathered outside his residence and Salman stood at the balcony along with his brother Sohail Khan and waved, greeted and thanked the crowd. Check out the pictures below!

A sea of fans throng outside Salman Khan's apartment after the trailer release of Tubelight.

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan stand in the balcony and greet the crowd outside their residence.

Salman Khan has received a lot of love and support from his fans.

The trailer of Tubelight is emotional and heart-wrenching.

Bollywood stars are the only lot of actors who enjoy this much of fanfare.

