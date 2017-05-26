 »   »   » Pics! Fans Go Berserk Outside Salman Khan's Home After Tubelight Trailer Release

Bollywood stars are the only set of actors who receive immense
fanfare and their base keeps on growing by the day.
Right after the release of Salman Khan's Tubelight trailer, a
sea of fans gathered outside his residence and Salman stood at the
balcony along with his brother Sohail Khan and waved, greeted and
thanked the crowd. Check out the pictures below!
Salman Khan
A sea of fans throng outside Salman Khan's apartment after the
trailer release of Tubelight.
Salman-Sohail
Salman Khan and Sohail Khan stand in the balcony and greet the
crowd outside their residence.
Huge Fanfare
Salman Khan has received a lot of love and support from his
fans.
Very Emotional
The trailer of Tubelight is emotional and heart-wrenching.
Lucky Stars
Bollywood stars are the only lot of actors who enjoy this much
of fanfare.
