 »   »   » Feminists Gang Up Against Tiger Shroff For Calling His Co-stars 'Padding'! But Was It Intentional?

Feminist groups are having a field day on social media as they found a new target to bash and that's none other than Tiger Shroff. During the promotions of Munna Micheal, Tiger ended up calling his co-stars "Padding" while giving an interview with Mumbai Mirror. Padding is a sexist remark used by men to make fun of women as it's basically made out of cloth to 'fill up things'. By the look of it, it sounds like the remark was a one off and wasn't intentional.

However, feminists have already pinned Tiger Shroff as the 'sexist for the day' until they find someone new to blame tomorrow. Here's what he said, "I've never felt the need to work with established actresses even though I have had the opportunity to work with the beautiful and fantastic Shraddha Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez I don't get involved with the casting at all. I don't really care about the padding around me. It's the script and my character that matter."