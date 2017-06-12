 »   »   » First Action-Packed Teaser Poster Of Baadshaho Is Here But Where's Ajay Devgn & Emraan Hashmi?

After his directorial Shivaay which hit the theatrical screens last October, Ajay Devgn is back with a bang! His fans won't have to wait more to witness their favourite actor on the big screen.

The first look of his next film, Milan Luthria directorial Baadshaho is finally out! Check it out here...



First Poster Of Baadshaho Ajay tweeted the first look of the film and captioned it as, "1975 EMERGENCY...96 hours...600km...1 Armored Truck...Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES. Baadshaho Sandstorm Is Coming!" The poster doesn't feature any of the protagonists.

Baadshaho Inspired By A Real Life Incident Earlier in an interview to a daily, Milan Luthria had revealed that Baadshaho is inspired by true incidents.

He was quoted as saying, "Baadshaho is set in Rajasthan and is rustic in its texture and music. The clothes, cars, locations, everything will be very different. It's got the mood of the '70s and the approach of a Tarantino in its action, humour and one-liners. It's loosely based on true events which transpired during the Emergency."



Emraan Hashmi On Sharing Screen Space Again With Ajay Devgn While talking to a daily, Emraan who has earlier shared screen space with Ajay Devgn in 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai' had said, "Ajay is fantastic. He is one of my best co-actors so far. He is a very secure and brilliant actor. Every time I work with him I learn something new."

Ajay Devgn And Ileana D'Cruz To Make Passionate Love In The Film As per a Spotboye report, Baadshaho features some intimate scenes between Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz.

Trailer To Be Attached To Salman Khan's Tubelight Reports suggest that the theatrical trailer of Baadshaho will be attached to Salman Khan's Tubelight which releases on 23th June.



Baadshaho also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta and is slated to release on 1st September. Watch out this space for more updates.