 »   »   » First Look Poster: Anupam Kher Is All Set To Play Manmohan Singh!

Actor Anupam Kher is all set to play the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in an upcoming film based on the book written by Singh's former media adviser, Sanjay Baru.

Anupam Kher shared the first look poster of the film and captioned it as saying, "Lookingforward to playing the role of Ex PM #ManmohanSinghJi. #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister #Challenging #FamousBlueTurban."

Confirming his involvment in the project, Kher said he found the role challenging. "Acting the role of anyone in contemporary history is extremely challenging, as comparisons are bound to be instant and inevitable."

"But as I have always revelled in challenges, right from my first film Saaransh, I look forward to the experience of portraying PM Manmohan Singh," he told ET.

The screenplay of the film has been written by Hansal Mehta, who directed the national award winning Shahid.