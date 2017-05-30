 »   »   » DON'T MISS! First Photo Of Lisa Haydon's Baby Boy, Zack!

DON'T MISS! First Photo Of Lisa Haydon's Baby Boy, Zack!

By:
Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani have been blessed with a baby boy Zack, and the new mommy shared an adorable picture of her little boy on her Instagram handle. Zack is as cute as a button and is also seen as a very well dressed little boy.

Check out Zack Lalvani's first photo below!

Zack Lalvani

Zack Lalvani

Lisa Haydon shared the first photo of her son Zack on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "All my heart."

Cool Mommy

Cool Mommy

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani are blessed with a baby boy, Zack.

Happy Family

Happy Family

Zack Lalvani was born on 17th May 2017.

Baby Bump

Baby Bump

Lisa Haydon had shared several pictures of her baby bump before Zack was born.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon

Only Lisa Haydon can make a baby bump look as cool as this!

Enjoying Motherhood

Enjoying Motherhood

Lisa Haydon is now enjoying her motherhood!

Dino-Lisa

Dino-Lisa

Dino Lalvani and Lisa Haydon tied the knot in 2016 at a beach wedding.

Beach Babes

Beach Babes

Even before her delivery, Lisa Haydon did not miss what she loves the most, the beaches!

But First, Beach!

But First, Beach!

Lisa Haydon loves the sun, sand and the beach.

Mommy Lisa

Mommy Lisa

Lisa Haydon is one of the coolest mommies in Bollywood.

Housefull 3

Housefull 3

Lisa Haydon was last seen in the comedy film Housefull 3.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 10:06 [IST]
