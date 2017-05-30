DON'T MISS! First Photo Of Lisa Haydon's Baby Boy, Zack!
By: Vinod Dsouza
Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani have been blessed with a baby boy Zack, and the new mommy shared an adorable picture of her little boy on her Instagram handle. Zack is as cute as a button and is also seen as a very well dressed little boy.
Check out Zack Lalvani's first photo below!
Zack Lalvani
Lisa Haydon shared the first photo of her son Zack on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "All my heart."
Beach Babes
Even before her delivery, Lisa Haydon did not miss what she loves the most, the beaches!
Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 10:06 [IST]
