FLASHBACK! Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Touching Memory As A Kid When His Dad Was In The Hospital
Abhishek Bachchan regularly keeps on talking about his childhood memories with his father. The actor makes it a point to take us down the memory lane and share some never-before-seen pictures.
Recently Ab Jr posted a nostalgic picture from his personal album and also spoke about paying a visit to his father Amitabh Bachchan. Have a look. Also check out other throwback pictures...
A Visit To The Hospital
This picture shared by Abhishek dates back to mid 80s when he along with his sister and cousins paid a visit to his father who was hospitalized for Mysthenia Gravis.
When A 6 Year Old Ab Jr Wanted To Play With His Dad's Kites
Ab Jr wrote, "When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of "Coolie" in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old.
My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was... why isn't he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess."