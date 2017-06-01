 »   »   » FLASHBACK! Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Touching Memory As A Kid When His Dad Was In The Hospital

FLASHBACK! Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Touching Memory As A Kid When His Dad Was In The Hospital

By:
Abhishek Bachchan regularly keeps on talking about his childhood memories with his father. The actor makes it a point to take us down the memory lane and share some never-before-seen pictures.

Recently Ab Jr posted a nostalgic picture from his personal album and also spoke about paying a visit to his father Amitabh Bachchan. Have a look. Also check out other throwback pictures...

This picture shared by Abhishek dates back to mid 80s when he along with his sister and cousins paid a visit to his father who was hospitalized for Mysthenia Gravis.

Ab Jr wrote, "When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of "Coolie" in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old.

My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was... why isn't he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess."

Isn't this such a cute moment?

When Ab Jr could fit into Big B's lap!

The cutepie wasn't keen here on getting photographed!

That's Abhishek's sister Shweta!

This father-son duo are best friends.

Can you folks recognize Bachchan Jr here?

Senior Bachchan is seen here sharing a light moment with his little one.

We couldn't agree more to this!

A proud moment for Ab Jr!

