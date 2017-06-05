 »   »   » FORGET Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! This Girl Actually BROKE Salman Khan's Heart & Dated His Friends!

Salman Khan is known in Bollywood for his love affairs. And many believe, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the only girl, whom he loved from the bottom of his heart.

But much before that, Salman got rejected by a girl and was left heartbroken. The girl never liked him and dated his friends instead. In a recent chat with Mid Day, Salman Khan revealed that she was the woman of his dreams, when he was 16.

I Really Liked This Girl! "I was 16 and there was this girl I really liked, but I could never muster the courage to tell her that." She Dated Two Of My Friends ''I was scared she would say no. She dated two of my friends and it didn't work out [with either of them].'' She Never Liked Me Romantically ''She was a friend to me, but never liked me romantically. When others dated her, I was heartbroken.'' She Never Got To Know Of My Feelings "She never got to know of my feelings. She must have noticed (that I was in love with her), but she was not into me. I was bummed.'' Her Dog Bit Me Once ''She had an erratic dog she couldn't control. That dog once bit me.'' When I Realised It Was Over "I had barely raised my hand (at it) and she yelled at me. That was when I realised, it's over.'' She Does Not Like Me "She doesn't like me, her dog doesn't like me and her family comes a lot later.'' I Was Sad ''I was sad for a few days and it felt like life was coming to an end. Today, I thank God.'' I Don't Take Her Name "Till this day, I don't take her name. I am sure she is happy. I haven't seen her in 35 years.''

And you thought only Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke his heart!