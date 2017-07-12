 »   »   » Fortunate AbRam Is Born For 'Lovedom': Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan feels his third child, son AbRam, is fortunate and blessed to get loved by all. The actor says more than stardom, AbRam is born for "lovedom".

Film journalist and author Bhawana Somaaya on Tuesday praised the 4-year-old child of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan on Twitter.

"I just love the way AbRam starts waving at his father Shah Rukh Khan's fans, he is so unfazed among crowds like he is born for stardom," she tweeted.



In reply, Shah Rukh wrote: "More than stardom I believe he is born for Lovedom! So fortunate to get such love from so many, he is blessed."

Besides AbRam, who is often seen with his father during IPL matches, Shahrukh also has son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film when Harry Met Sejal. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Anushka Sharma.