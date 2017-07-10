 »   »   » HOTTER THAN FIRE! Gauri & Shahrukh Khan Look FAB In Their New Picture; Shoot Something Special...

Only the Shahrukh and Gauri Khan fans know how we crave to see SRK-Gauri in one frame and today is indeed a special day for all their fans out there, as we have come across of a new picture of Shahrukh and Gauri Khan.

Going by the picture, one can assume that the duo is shooting for an ad or a tvc. Well, whatever it is, they look darn good and we're totally crushing over Gauri's ultra glamorous avatar. Have a look at their picture below:

How Hot They Look! Shahrukh & Gauri have earlier worked together for D'Decor and going by the picture, it looks like they are shooting for the new TVC for the same brand. Gauri Looks Sensational In this black dress, the gorgeous wife of Shahrukh Khan looks sensational and how! Gauri Khan shares THROWBACK photo with Shahrukh Khan Defying Age Like A Pro This star-wife is defying age like a pro and we're totally in awe of her. Hi Handsome! Director Punit Malhotra shared this picture from the set and wrote, "Thank you for being the sweetest person ever Shahrukh Khan." Her Another Look From The Shoot? Apparently, it's her another look for the shoot of D'Decor, one of the most popular producers of curtain and upholstery fabrics in the world. Gauri With Sapna Bhavnani Recently, Gauri Khan was spotted with Sapna Bhavnani and she was rather clicked in an ecstatic mood in Bandra. Coming Back To SRK On the other side, Shahrukh Khan is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai and also promoting his forthcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Note Down The Date! Jab Harry Met Sejal marks the third collaboration of Shahrukh Khan with Anushka Sharma and is slated to release on August 4, 2017.

Giving insight of Shahrukh's character in the film, director Imtiaz Ali had recently revealed, "Harinder Singh Nehra is a tour guide. He guides about a ton of people every day and takes them where they want, but personally, he is lost."