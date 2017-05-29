 »   »   » SAD! Geeta Kapoor Allegedly Abandoned By Her Son At The Hospital, Helped By Ashoke Pandit!

The Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor has been abandoned at a city hospital by her son after admitting her on April 21, 2017. It is reported that Geeta Kapoor was admitted to SRV Hospital to be treated for her falling blood pressure and her son Raja was asked to make an initial deposit at the hospital for the treatment.

Raja, went out on the pretext of looking for an ATM but never returned. The doctors continued Geeta Kapoor's treatment despite not receiving any payment as her condition was fragile. The hospital has already made multiple attempts to contact Geeta's son Raja and her daughter Pooja, but their efforts have failed to yield any positive results.

Geeta Kapoor, opened up to the media and said that her son used to beat her up and even offered her food only "once in four days." She revealed that Raja did not like it when she opposed his "philandering ways" and he threatened to move her into an old-age home, which she did not wish to go.

The hospital has now lodged a complaint with the police and the officials are now trying to trace Geeta Kapoor's children. It is reported that her son Raja, has moved out of his flat and his number is unavailable. Geeta's daughter Pooja is also unavailable and efforts are being made to track them down.