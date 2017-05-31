 »   »   » Geeta Kapoor To Be Shifted To An Old Age Home! Ashoke Pandit Says 'I'm Her Son Now'!

The Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor was abandoned by her own son and daughter at a hospital with unpaid bills and the incident has shocked everyone as to how someone can disappear after admitting their mother into a hospital

Thankfully, the doctors went ahead and provided all necessary treatments to Geeta Kapoor and it is now reported that she'll be moved to an old age home. Ashoke Pandit confimed the news by saying, "We are putting her into an old age home."

He further commented, "There was a problem with that. An NOC is needed from the senior citizen's family before she can be admitted into an old age home. However we've managed to circumvent that rule with the help of a senior cop. She can move into her new home as soon as she is ready. She will be much safer and happier."

An emotionally drained Ashoke Pandit also said, "I told Geetaji to stop crying. I am her son now. I will take care of her."

Also, veteran actress Asha Parekh opened up about the issue and said, "It is shocking to hear that a woman can be treated so badly by her family. This is why I always insist actors need to invest wisely for old age.When we are young and busy, we never think of the future. I've seen many of my colleagues suffer for their shortsightedness."