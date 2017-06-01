 »   »   » TOO CUTE TO HANDLE! Genelia D'Souza's Little Special One, Rahyl Turns One!

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's little baby boy Rahyl turned one today. So, the doting mother posted a super cute picture on her Instagram of her lil' one that simply made us go all aww!

Have a look at it and we are sure it will drive away your mid-week blues...

Baby Love Genelia captioned the adorable snap as "Happy Birthday Rahyl... everytime I need to see a miracle,I look into your eyes and believe I created one.. You are soooo special lil one, you always will be and your mine that's all that matters.. God Bless You Always." Rahyl's Introduction To Instagram Earlier, Riteish had given us the first glimpse of Rahyl with this picture. A Mother's Love Nothing can replace a mother's love in this world. Brownie Points Remember this adorable moment where Riteish is posing with his mother, his wife Genelia and their two kids, Riaan and Rahyl? Lil Riaan With Daddy Dearest When Riaan taught his father two important lessons- Keep it simple, love the moment. The Siblings In One Frame Aww, our heart is just going to melt seeing these munchkins! The Million Dollar Moment Another one to steal away your hearts?

Riteish and Genelia first met and fell in love on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam. The duo tied the knot on 3rd February, 2012.