 »   »   » Girls Night Out! Gauri Khan & Sussanne Khan Catch Up With Their BFFs

Girls Night Out! Gauri Khan & Sussanne Khan Catch Up With Their BFFs

Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan together catch up with their BFFs. The girlies have a fun night and post pictures on their respective social media handles.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Thankfully, Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan got the time to meet each other along with their BFFs and we can arguably say that Gauri has the coolest girl gang in Bollywood as compared to Kareena Kapoor and her girlies!

Sussanne and Gauri look delighted in the company of each other and Gauri shared the image on her Instagram handle with no caption but just an emoji of a flower. Check out the pics below...

Girls Night Out

Girls Night Out

Girls just wanna have fun and Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan are doing just that!

Sussanne-Gauri

Sussanne-Gauri

Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan are good friends and their friendship is more than a decade old.

Sussanne-Preity

Sussanne-Preity

Sussanne Khan has the coolest girl gang and was partying pretty hard back in the day.

BFFs

BFFs

Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre pose with their BFFs at a night out.

Girls Girls Girls

Girls Girls Girls

Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan met together after a long time.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan doesn't come out much these days as she has to take care of the kids!

Coolest Girl Gang

Coolest Girl Gang

Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan have one of the most coolest girl gangs in Bollywood!

Pretty Preity

Pretty Preity

Preity Zinta poses with her BFFs Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan.

Good Friends

Good Friends

Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan are good friends and so are Hrithik Roshan and Shahrukh Khan.

Delighted & Happy

Delighted & Happy

Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan are delighted in the company of each other.

Pretty Woman!

Pretty Woman!

Sussanne Khan is surely one pretty woman! Don't you agree folks?

Charisma & Style

Charisma & Style

Sussanne Khan has the charisma and style to pull off any outfit with ease!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: shahrukh khan
Other articles published on May 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos