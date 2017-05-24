GO GOA GONE 2: 'Zombie Hunter' Saif Ali Khan Is Returning Back To 'Kill Dead People'!
Producer Dinesh Vijan recently confirmed a sequel to Saif Ali Khan starrer Go Goa Gone.
Saif Ali Khan's Go Goa Gone was Bollywood's first zombie comedy which with time earned a sort of cult status.
The film revolved around three friends who visit an isolated
island in Goa for a rave party. But instead next morning, they find
themselves not only stranded but also surrounded and hunted by
flesh-eating zombies.
Now here's some good news! The makers have confirmed a sequel to
this film and yes, Saif is returning back as the Russian mafiaso-
zombie hunter. Read on to know more deets on the same...
Producer Dinesh Vijan Lets The Cat Out Of The Bag
While talking to Mid-day he said, "Saif and I are talking about
a sequel to Go Goa Gone. He is leading the project and the script
is now being developed. It'll be produced under Illuminati Films
(Saif and Dinesh's joint production banner)."
The Original Cast To Be Retained
Dinesh Vijan said, "The humorous dialogues in the original were
appreciated by the audience. We are bringing the original cast
together for the sequel."
Dinesh On Rumours Of A Rift Between Him And Saif
"It ended amicably. We met at work and became good friends. Our
friendship has always gone beyond work and we have shared a great
bond. He has been instrumental in my growth."
It's Difficult For Him To 'Meet And Bounce Ideas' To Saif
He also stated that it is their busy schedule that makes it
difficult for them to "meet and bounce ideas off of each other". He
added, "But I wished Saif before Rangoon's release and when
Taimur was born."
Raabta Is Dinesh's Toughest Film Till Date
Raabta is Dinesh Vijan's debut directorial. Talking about it he
said, "We are having a crazy schedule editing the film, but it's
fun. This is my toughest film till date."
Are you folks excited for this flick?