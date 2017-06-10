 »   »   » Guess Who Would Vivek Oberoi Like To Cast If Saathiya Is Ever Remade In Bollywood!

It's been almost 15 years since Shaad Ali's dewy romantic film Saathiya entered our lives. The film has a bit hatke in terms of story-telling.

At a time when Hindi cinema rolled the curtains when the protagonists got married, Saathiya told a tale of what happens next post that 'happily ever after'. What made the film even more memorable was Vivek Oberoi-Rani Mukherji's heart-melting romance, A. R Rahman's soul-stirring music and Gulzar's beautiful lyrics.

Recently when we caught up with Vivek for an interview, we couldn't help ourselves from asking him who would he like to see if Saathiya ever gets a remake. And here's what he had to say....

On The Concept Of Remakes Of Films "I think there is no film that shouldn't be remade. If a story is beautiful, it should be told again and again." Vivek Would To See Ranbir Kapoor Reprising His Role "It would be interesting to see Ranbir Kapoor reprising my role of Adi. He is fantastic when it comes to playing real-life characters." Here's Whom He Would Like To Cast In Rani Mukherji's Place "It's tough to match Rani's performance. But I think Alia Bhatt would be apt." It's Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt For Vivek The 'Bank Chor' actor said that he would cast Ranbir-Alia if Saathiya is ever remade in Bollywood today. Well, since Ranbir and Alia are already doing a film together (Ayan Mukherji's superhero flick), we won't mind seeing them one more time sharing screen space since we know that they are one of the most talented actors among the younger lot. Saathiya Was A Remake Of A Tamil Film For those who don't know, Vivek Oberoi- Rani Mukherji starrer Saathiya which released on 2002, was a remake of the Tamil film, Alaipayuthey, which was directed by Mani Ratnam and featured R. Madhavan and Shalini Kumar in lead roles.

Meanwhile, what do you folks think about Vivek's choice when it comes to casting? Do you think Ranbir-Alia could do complete justice to this iconic film?