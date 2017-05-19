 »   »   » Half Girlfriend Movie Review: Live Audience Update

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the
same name and features Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the lead
roles.
The film is the story of Madhav Jha and Riya Somani, who meet at
Delhi University and fall in love. The movie has got mixed reviews
from the critics. Now let's read what the audiences have to say
about this romantic flick. Check out the live review from the first
day first show below.
Professor@Large
@G_10Sharma
#HalfGirlfriend Sad saga of 1/2 witted n a jilted lover. More
abt Bill n India Gate thn anythng else. SK is waste n AK shud watch
his waist.
MAHESH GOLANI @EMGEE147
Producing a #film and writing novels r 2 different games
altogether. #chetanbhagat must have understood with
#HalfGirlfriend. Only write Sir
Manasi Vichare
@popsta_manu
Half girlfriend should get half star #halfgirlfriend
POP Diaries
@Popdiarieslive
#halfgirlfriend review by @AadityaBagwe: The movie is okay, the
second half is better than first,one time watch for lovers of
romance 😊
Deep Verma @deepcdc
#HalfGirlfriend is so boring that I didn't even find it's
reviews interesting.
reddytheboss
@reddytheboss1
#halfgirlfriend. One more flop
Prathyusha ❤Shraddha
@PrathyuLovesSk
I am sure that #HalfGirlfriend doesn't disappoint anyone because
there is a lot of emotional depth in it which will make u cry &
fall in ❤
SheetalTM️ 🏹 🎯 😲
@sheetalbv
Faltoo book to faltoo movie.. #halfgirlfriend is your flop of
the year
Ulta khopdi @astiwari83
#HalfGirlfriend a Disaster
It would be interesting to see whether Half Girlfriend would be
able to compete with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion,
which is earning better than the new releases even three weeks
after its release.
