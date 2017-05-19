 »   »   » Half Girlfriend Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name and features Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film is the story of Madhav Jha and Riya Somani, who meet at Delhi University and fall in love. The movie has got mixed reviews from the critics. Now let's read what the audiences have to say about this romantic flick. Check out the live review from the first day first show below.

Professor@Large‏ @G_10Sharma #HalfGirlfriend Sad saga of 1/2 witted n a jilted lover. More abt Bill n India Gate thn anythng else. SK is waste n AK shud watch his waist. Half Girlfriend (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away! MAHESH GOLANI‏ @EMGEE147 Producing a #film and writing novels r 2 different games altogether. #chetanbhagat must have understood with #HalfGirlfriend. Only write Sir

Manasi Vichare‏ @popsta_manu Half girlfriend should get half star #halfgirlfriend

POP Diaries‏ @Popdiarieslive #halfgirlfriend review by @AadityaBagwe: The movie is okay, the second half is better than first,one time watch for lovers of romance 😊

Deep Verma‏ @deepcdc #HalfGirlfriend is so boring that I didn't even find it's reviews interesting.

reddytheboss‏ @reddytheboss1 #halfgirlfriend. One more flop

Prathyusha ❤Shraddha‏ @PrathyuLovesSk I am sure that #HalfGirlfriend doesn't disappoint anyone because there is a lot of emotional depth in it which will make u cry & fall in ❤



SheetalTM️ 🏹 🎯 😲‏ @sheetalbv Faltoo book to faltoo movie.. #halfgirlfriend is your flop of the year

Ulta khopdi‏ @astiwari83 #HalfGirlfriend a Disaster



It would be interesting to see whether Half Girlfriend would be able to compete with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is earning better than the new releases even three weeks after its release.