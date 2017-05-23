 »   »   » Hats Off To Nawazuddin Siddiqui! Nandita Das Reveals First Look Of 'Manto' At Cannes

The first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Manto", a
biographical film based on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, was
launched at the ongoing 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Directed by Nandita Das, the film features Nawazuddin in the
title role, and actress Rasika Dugal plays his wife Safia.
The movie also features Rishi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Ranvir
Shorey, Paresh Rawal and Swanand Kirkire.
"Manto's most defining works were set during the devastating
partition of the Indian subcontinent; decades later, we are still
struggling to find the freedom of expression and identity -- not
just in India but across the world. His is a story that was
relevant not only then, but even more so now," Nandita said in a
statement.
She even shared some glimpses from the movie. Nawazuddin and
Rasika are seen sporting simple, bespectacled looks and bear
resemblance to the real life people that their characters are based
on.
The film had a special showcase unveiled by HP Studios for
attendees here on Tuesday.
"We believe in taking risks and finding narratives that strike a
chord with viewers across the globe. Manto's stories were both
progressive and brutally honest."
"The portrayal of his life in this film will ring in the same
emotions as his work did. It's a great time to bring Manto and his
world to life," Ajit Andhare, COO - Viacom18 Motion Pictures,
said.
Over half of "Manto" has already been shot, and the team is
likely to wrap up shooting by mid-June.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 18:31 [IST]
