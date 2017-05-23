 »   »   » Hats Off To Nawazuddin Siddiqui! Nandita Das Reveals First Look Of 'Manto' At Cannes

The first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Manto", a biographical film based on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, was launched at the ongoing 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Nandita Das, the film features Nawazuddin in the title role, and actress Rasika Dugal plays his wife Safia.

The movie also features Rishi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey, Paresh Rawal and Swanand Kirkire.

"Manto's most defining works were set during the devastating partition of the Indian subcontinent; decades later, we are still struggling to find the freedom of expression and identity -- not just in India but across the world. His is a story that was relevant not only then, but even more so now," Nandita said in a statement.

She even shared some glimpses from the movie. Nawazuddin and Rasika are seen sporting simple, bespectacled looks and bear resemblance to the real life people that their characters are based on.

The film had a special showcase unveiled by HP Studios for attendees here on Tuesday.

"We believe in taking risks and finding narratives that strike a chord with viewers across the globe. Manto's stories were both progressive and brutally honest."

"The portrayal of his life in this film will ring in the same emotions as his work did. It's a great time to bring Manto and his world to life," Ajit Andhare, COO - Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said.

Over half of "Manto" has already been shot, and the team is likely to wrap up shooting by mid-June.