 »   »   » IS THAT REALLY HIM? Here's A Sneak-Peek Of Govinda From Ranbir Kapoor- Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos!

Everyone who has seen the trailer of Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos is talking about former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's oh-so-cute chemistry. Also the duo have lately been busy with the promotions of this film which is finally getting to see the daylight after a long delay.

Amidst all this, we recently stumbled upon a still from the film on Twitter which features none other than...oh wait a second..that's Govinda! Don't believe us? Then, check it all for yourself...



Govinda Looks Unrecognizable In This Jagga Jasoos The actor who was last seen in the box office cold turkey 'Aa Gaya Hero' looks damn interesting here with this look of a tribal baba with braided hair. We hear that he has yet another look in the film of that of a suave detective.

His Fall-Out With Anurag Basu Way in 2015, reports had surfaced in about Govinda walking out of Jagga Jasoos after a fallout with director Anurag Basu due to irreconcilable differences.

When Govinda Revealed That He Is Upset With The Makers Of Jagga Jasoos Later, the actor was quoted as saying, "I've finished my work but I won't be a part of the promotions. I'm upset with the makers for not clarifying things on my behalf."

I May Forgive But Never Forget In the same interview he had added, " can understand them not wanting to get dragged into a silly controversy but not reacting was not a solution.Nobody is allowed to make money by defaming me. I may forgive but I'll never forget."

A Sneak-Peek Of Govinda From Ranbir-Kat's Jagga Jasoos! Not just Anurag Basu, Govinda wasn't pleased with Karan Johar as well. Reportedly he had rejected a film offer from KJo few years ago after learning that the film-maker had asked about whether he reported to work on time.



Coming back to Jagga Jasoos, it needs to be seen if Govinda makes it to the final cut of the film or will we be left disappointed with a no Govinda show? Guess, only 14th July has an answer to that!