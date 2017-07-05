 »   »   » Just A BORING RUMOUR! Here's How Athiya Shetty Reacted To Her Link-Up Reports With Arjun Kapoor

Right from the time Anees Bazmee's Mubarkan went on floors, the grapevine was abuzz with rumours about a budding romance between Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.

Recently when the Shetty girl was asked about these reports in an interview, here's what she had to say...



I Don't Take These Rumours Too Seriously The actress was quoted as saying, "This rumour has become very boring now. I don't take it too seriously."

Our Equation Might Be New For You But Not For Us Athiya added, "I know Arjun very well. I have known him before the movie's shooting even started. His sister Anshula Kapoor and I are very close friends. Our equation might be new for you but it isn't for us. I have known Arjun since the beginning itself, hence the rumours became a very big thing."



Well, that's called putting all the rumours to rest once and for all like a boss!

Catfights Between Ileana And Athiya? At the trailer launch of Mubarakan, Athiya and Ileana D'Cruz were both asked if they ever indulged in a catfight during the film's shoot. To which Ileana replied, "It was fun. We had some mad time there. Athiya and I bonded a lot. There were no cat fights. The only cat fight we had were over Arjun. He is the real Pyaar."

I Am Proud Of Myself, Says Athiya When quizzed about her working experience on this film, she said, "I feel blessed to be here. It is my second film. I am proud of myself. I had a fab journey and I learnt so much watching and observing. Anees [Bazmee] sir, Ileana, Arjun, it was amazing working with them."

When Arjun Opened Up About These Dating Rumours Earlier in May when Arjun was asked about these link-up reports with Athiya he had said, "I am not dating right now. I am busy with my work. After I lost my mother, I was busy with my work. I am not able to give my time to a relationship. I am single."



For those who ain't aware, Arjun's link-up reports with Athiya surfaced soon after it was reported that he allegedly broke up with Sonakshi Sinha.



Athiya is known to be quite close to Arjun's sister Anshula and the trio were seen hanging out a few times last year leading to these dating rumours.