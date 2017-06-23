 »   »   » WHY SO HAPPY? Here's Saif Ali Khan's First Look From Kaalakaandi; Film Releases On 8th September

Akshat Verma, the writer of the critically acclaimed film Delhi Belly is here with his directorial debut titled Kaalakaandi starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

This thrilling dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds, urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly, a raucous tale about life, death, karma, that barrels through one monsoon night.



The makers have released the first look of the film along with its release date. Check it out here...



Saif's First Look In this first still from Kaalakaandi, Saif is seen sporting a big smile on his face while he is driving a car. We wonder what's made him so happy! Any guesses?

Here's How Saif Came On Board For Kaalakaandi Written specifically with Saif in mind, it took over two years before the script finally got to the actor. After he read it though, he said yes in five minutes.

Saif Is Happy To Be A Part Of The Film The actor says that Kaalakaandi is a film which he is so happy to be a part of.

Saif Gives A Glimpse Into The World Of Kaalakaandi Saif was quoted as saying, "It's a cross section of Mumbai with underworld goons, doomed bankers and idealistic lovers all mixed together in this karmic tale about love , crime and living a lifetime in one night!!

Akshat has written and directed this unique movie ... and he is probably the only voice who tells it exactly like it actually is ... Mumbai is a crazy, beautiful city and he is captured it perfectly in this very fun and very moving film!!"

Here's When Kaalakaandi Hits The Big Screens This Saif Ali Khan starrer is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 8th September, 2017.



Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, the film stars Saif Ali Khan along with the eclectic ensemble of Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.