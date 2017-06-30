 »   »   » Tubelight Effect! Here's Why The Release Date Of Raveena Tandon's Shab Was PUSHED Ahead

Nobody messes with a Salman Khan film! So what if it isn't performing as expected in the cinema halls. One simply cannot deny the fact that his latest outing Tubelight still dominating the box office with maximum number of screens to its credit.

The Eid release opened to about 10,000 screens worldwide, by even beating Prabhas' Baahubali 2 in terms of screen count. The makers of Raveena Tandon's upcoming film Shab had to face the brunt of this. Read on to know more...



The Makers Of Shab Were Forced To Postpone The Release Date Raveena Tandon's Shab has voluntarily backed out from releasing today. The film's director Onir revealed that it was only wise of them to not release the film around Salman's Tubelight because that in a way will only hamper their box office collections.

Raveena Tandon's Shab Was Not Getting Enough Screens Onir was quoted as saying to DNA, "We decided to postpone the release as we were not getting enough screens. PVR did not get the time to watch the film and plan a release strategy. They were busy with Tubelight."

Raveena Goes Grey Talking about her character, Raveena was quoted as saying to PTI, "I really wanted to do something challenging and fun. I opted for Shab because Onir is a dear friend and the character which I am playing in the film is something which I didn't do earlier.

It's a role of a diva but has shades of grey in it and in the film I walk through a very thin line between positive and negative. Onir gave me the other role first but I wanted this role because I have not played such a character before. I was more excited to play the negative part."



Shab To Clash With Jagga Jasoos Meanwhile, the makers have now finalized 14th July as the new release date for Shab. That means, it would be locking horns at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor- Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos.



Do you think it is a wise choice made by Shab makers to clash their movie with a star-driven vehicle?