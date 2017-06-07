 »   »   » AND THEY CALLED IT QUITS! Himesh Reshammiya & His Wife Komal Are Now Officially DIVORCED

Sonia Is Not Responsible For The Divorce

For those who came in late, it was alleged that Himesh and Komal's marriage was on the rocks because of the former's growing fondness to a TV starlet named Sonia Kapoor.

However in the official statement, Komal clarified that Sonia wasn't responsible for the couple's divorce.

She said, "Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and the only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member."