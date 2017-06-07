AND THEY CALLED IT QUITS! Himesh Reshammiya & His Wife Komal Are Now Officially DIVORCED
Yet another Bollywood marriage has bit the dust! Singer composer Himesh Reshammiya has ended his 22 year old marriage with his wife Komal after the Bombay High Court officially granted them divorce yesterday (6th June 2017).
Here's what the ex couple has to say as per the official statement issued by them...
Himesh And Komal Have Amicable Decided To Part Ways
Himesh said, "Sometimes in life, mutual respect becomes the most important and giving due respect to our relationship, Komal and I have amicably decided to part ways."
Komal Will Always Remain A Part Of The Family
He further said, "There is no problem whatsoever with this decision among us and our family as every member respects it. Yet, Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family."
There were Compatibility Issues In The Marriage
On the other hand, Komal was quoted saying, "Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going ahead with this decision to part ways, but mutual respect will always be there for us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same stands for him towards my family.
There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely."
Sonia Is Not Responsible For The Divorce
For those who came in late, it was alleged that Himesh and Komal's marriage was on the rocks because of the former's growing fondness to a TV starlet named Sonia Kapoor.
However in the official statement, Komal clarified that Sonia wasn't responsible for the couple's divorce.
She said, "Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and the only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member."