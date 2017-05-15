 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Spotted At A Dinner Date! View Pictures

Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Spotted At A Dinner Date! View Pictures

Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan spotted at a dinner date in Mumbai along with close friends. View pictures!

By:
What's up with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan folks? Despite parting ways after a solid 15 years of marriage, the duo seems to be inseparable as they meet up quite often and yesterday they were spotted going out for dinner at a posh restaurant in Mumbai.

Also, Sonali Bendre and a few other friends were present at the dinner date with Hrithik and Sussanne and they all spent a wonderful time together. Check out the pictures below...

Hrithik-Sussanne

Hrithik-Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were spotted at a dinner date in Mumbai last night.

Together

Together

Despite being separated, Hrithik and Sussanne meet up regularly and have a good time together.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan looks stunning in her gorgeous white outfit! Doesn't she folks?

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre was also present at the dinner date with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is seen stepping inside the restaurant amidst full security.

Chilling

Chilling

Even Hrithik Roshan needs to chill out once in a while, doesn't he folks?

Sussanne

Sussanne

Sussanne Khan is all set for a wonderful time with Hrithik Roshan and friends.

Kaabil

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film Kaabil and he played the role of a blind man.

Friends

Friends

Close friends of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were also present at last night's dinner.

Friends First

Friends First

It's good to see Hrithik and Sussanne getting their friends along to many parties.

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 12:32 [IST]
