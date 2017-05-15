 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Spotted At A Dinner Date! View Pictures

What's up with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan folks? Despite parting ways after a solid 15 years of marriage, the duo seems to be inseparable as they meet up quite often and yesterday they were spotted going out for dinner at a posh restaurant in Mumbai.

Also, Sonali Bendre and a few other friends were present at the dinner date with Hrithik and Sussanne and they all spent a wonderful time together. Check out the pictures below...