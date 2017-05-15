 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Spotted At A Dinner Date! View Pictures

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
What's up with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan folks? Despite
parting ways after a solid 15 years of marriage, the duo seems to
be inseparable as they meet up quite often and yesterday they were
spotted going out for dinner at a posh restaurant in Mumbai.
Also, Sonali Bendre and a few other friends were present at the
dinner date with Hrithik and Sussanne and they all spent a
wonderful time together. Check out the pictures below...
Hrithik-Sussanne
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were spotted at a dinner date
in Mumbai last night.
Together
Despite being separated, Hrithik and Sussanne meet up regularly
and have a good time together.
Sussanne Khan
Sussanne Khan looks stunning in her gorgeous white outfit!
Doesn't she folks?
Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre was also present at the dinner date with Hrithik
Roshan and Sussanne Khan.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan is seen stepping inside the restaurant amidst
full security.
Chilling
Even Hrithik Roshan needs to chill out once in a while, doesn't
he folks?
Sussanne
Sussanne Khan is all set for a wonderful time with Hrithik
Roshan and friends.
Kaabil
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film Kaabil and he played
the role of a blind man.
Friends
Close friends of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were also
present at last night's dinner.
Friends First
It's good to see Hrithik and Sussanne getting their friends
along to many parties.
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 12:32 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...