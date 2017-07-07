 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan Plays In The Snow With Hrehaan & Hridhaan! View Pictures

Hrithik Roshan Plays In The Snow With Hrehaan & Hridhaan! View Pictures

The three boys Hrithik Roshan, Hrehaan and Hridhaan are seen happily playing in the snow and the images will end up warming your heart. Hrithik's caption on Instagram will make you love your family much more. The caption read as,

"There's greater joy in unbridled laughter with these guys than the best shot I've ever given. You can't be the best if you don't give your best to everything you do."

Snow Fun

Hrithik Roshan and his sons are happily playing in the snow.

Hrehaan & Hridhaan

There is happiness all around Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Whoa!

The two boys are having one helluva time with their daddy.

Stunts

Hrehaan and Hridhaan are seen doing some stunts on a boat.

Globetrotters

Hrehaan and Hridhaan are globetrotters from a young age itself.

Disneyland

They recently visited Disneyland in Orlando as well.

Daddy Dearest

Hrithik Roshan loves his kids and this image shows how much he really loves them.

But First, Selfie!

Hrithik Roshan takes a selfie along with his children during a car ride.

Men In Black

Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his daddy are men in black for a day.

Work Out

Hrithik teaches Hrehaan and Hridhaan some workout tips.

Holidays!

Hrithik Roshan keeps taking his boys out on a holiday all the time.

It's Fun

Hrithik Roshan and his kids have a lot of fun!

Three Boys

Even Hrithik becomes a kid when he's with his two boys.

Love

Hrehaan and Hridhaan love their daddy dearest very much.

Happy Dudes

Hrithik looks at the map and is wondering where to go next!

