 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan & Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Holiday In Orlando With Their Kids! View Pics

Hrithik Roshan & Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Holiday In Orlando With Their Kids! View Pics

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Despite being divorced, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan meet up quite often and go on a holiday with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Even their best buddy Sonali Bendre joins them along with her kid too and the group ends up having one helluva time together.

The binding force between Hrithik and Sussanne are their kids and they'll stick to each other whenever needed. Also, view their Orlando holiday pictures below! They visited Disneyland as well!

A Perfect Holiday

A Perfect Holiday

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan & Sonali Bendre holiday in Orlanda, USA.

Group Picture

Group Picture

Hrithik and Sussanne vacation in Orlando with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Universal Studios

Universal Studios

"So much fun hanging out with my girls at Universal Studios," captioned Sonali Bendre.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre

Studies show that visiting Disneyland improves health and happiness, says Sonali Bendre.

Sussanne & Kids

Sussanne & Kids

Sussanne Khan shared this collage picture on her Instagram handle. It's cool right?

Disneyland

Disneyland

Hrehaan enjoys Disneyland and the happiness shows right on the boys face.

Hrehaan & Hridhaan

Hrehaan & Hridhaan

Hrehaan and Hridhaan are checking out their go pro camera.

Orlando Boys

Orlando Boys

The boys are having a lot of fun in Orlando, USA.

California

California

They also visited California. So awesome right?

Hrithik Roshan (Bollywood)
Read more about: hrithik roshan
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos