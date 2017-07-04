 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan & Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Holiday In Orlando With Their Kids! View Pics

Despite being divorced, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan meet up quite often and go on a holiday with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Even their best buddy Sonali Bendre joins them along with her kid too and the group ends up having one helluva time together.

The binding force between Hrithik and Sussanne are their kids and they'll stick to each other whenever needed. Also, view their Orlando holiday pictures below! They visited Disneyland as well!