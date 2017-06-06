 »   »   » NUMBER GAME! Hrithik Roshan To Play Mathematician Anand Kumar Of 'Super 30' In Vikas Bahl's Next?

If you jog down your memory a bit, then you would recollect that a few months back, Vikas Bahl had announced a biopic on on Bihar's innovative educational coaching institute Super 30, and its founder Anand Kumar.

Now if the latest reports are to be believed then the makers have roped in Hrithik Roshan to play the main lead in the film. Read on to know all the deets...

Hrithik Roshan Beats Akshay Kumar To Bag The Role One hears that the film was pitched to both, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar. But the makers finalized Hrithik to play Anand Kumar. Hrithik's Role The actor who was last seen in Kaabil will be playing the Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar in this film tentatively titled Super 30. Plot Of The Film The film will trace the journey of Anand's rise to fame as the founder of the ‘Super 30' program that grooms IIT aspirants. Hrithik To Start Prepping Up Soon As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Hrithik, who is soon headed to the United States for a vacation with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan is expected to begin prep for the film after the week long trip. What Is Super 30? Super 30 is an academic programme operating out of Patna, Bihar, where Anand Kumar annually shortlists 30 underprivileged students from economically weak backgrounds and prepares them for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), required to secure an admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Earlier while talking to the media, Bahil had said, "Anand's life has many interesting dimensions and weaving them into a story for a film would be really fascinating. The actor will have to study Anand Kumar and mould himself in his style. The film will be extensively shot in Bihar to create the flavour."

Well, it would be quite interesting to watch Hrithik crunch the numbers on screen!