 »   »   » Huma Qureshi: Anybody Who Says Favoritism Doesn't Exist In Bollywood Would Be Lying!

Huma Qureshi has always been vocal when it comes to voicing her opinion on any subject. The actress doesn't mince her words while taking a stand.

Kangana Ranaut's recent description of Karan Johar as a 'flag-bearer of nepotism' had Bollywood expressing divided opinions.



Recently when Huma Qureshi was asked to comment on this, she admitted that favouritism does exist in Bollywood. However it's lot of hard work, talent and determination which is required to be successful and admired.



A Hindustan Times report quoted Huma as saying, "Anybody who says that favoritism doesn't exist in Bollywood would be lying. I can completely understand that nobody chooses to be born into a given family. It's not a blame game where I'm trying to put down another person and say that somebody else does not deserve [to be] where they are in their career and life."



She further pointed out that even if a person is a 'star kid', success won't come easy and that person still has to work for it. "However, the opportunities that come to you are far easier; the projects that are offered to you are far bigger; the budget sanctioned for your films would be much bigger."



"There are so many talented people out there who so many talented people out there who don't get the same kind of opportunities. My father runs a restaurant business in Delhi, so if I had chosen to sell kebabs, it would be far easier for me than for anybody else," added Huma.



On the work front, the actress will be sharing screen space with her real life brother Saqib Saleem for the first time in Dobaara: See Your Evil which is an official adaptation of Oculus.





