 »   »   » I Did Not Ask My Father To Launch Me Says Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, son of producer Boney Kapoor and nephew of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, says coming from a film family is futile in the industry if one can't show returns on a filmmaker's investment.

Arjun spoke about it in an interview for Vogue India's July 2017 cover story. He started off as an assistant director and associate producer on films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Salaam-e-Ishq (2007) before landing a role in Ishaqzaade, which released in 2012. Arjun says he got it through an audition.

I Didn't Ask My Father To Launch Me "Yes, the casting director knew of me, but I didn't ask my father to launch me. My father could open the door for me but eventually somebody's investing in you for a reason.'' You Are Not Here Because Of Your Surname "If you don't show a return on the investment, they will stop investing in you.'' ''You have to make the industry and the audience realise that you're not here just because of the surname. And only you can do that - in front of the camera.'' You Keep Trying "You join the industry and you keep trying. If the audience wants to see you, you'll get more work. If the audience has no interest, you won't. In Other Jobs There Are Qualifications "In most other businesses you get degrees, in most other jobs there are qualifications.'' You Have To Earn It ''Our profession doesn't offer a certificate of capability beforehand. You have to earn it, and the best judge of that is the audience," Arjun said.

