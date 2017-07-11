 »   »   » IIFA 2017! Saif, Sara, Shahid & Others Spotted Leaving For The Grand Night In New York [Pictures]

IIFA 2017! Saif, Sara, Shahid & Others Spotted Leaving For The Grand Night In New York [Pictures]

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It's that time of the year again! One of the most prestigious awards shows that would witness the whole Bollywood coming together, will kick-start soon. Yes, we are talking about our favourite award show of the year, IIFA!

This time, IIFA will be held in New York and we're super elated to witness the amazing performances on July 15, 2017. But before that, check out who all were spotted at the airport, leaving for New York to attend IIFA.

Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted accompanying their father for IIFA.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, the host of the IIFA 2017, kept it casual at the airport but that doesn't make him less handsome.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

The current sensation among the youth, Disha Patani was also spotted at the Mumbai airport and we're happy to notice that she's fully recovered from her leg injury.

The Kapoors

The Kapoors

IIFA 2017 is going to very special for Shahid & Mira Kapoor as this time, their sunshine, Misha Kapoor will be there with them.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela

Sporting a bright pink dress, hottie Urvashi Rautela also made a splash at the airport, while leaving for New York.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari

Learn from Aditi Rao Hydari, how to make heads turn with casual outfits! The actress' airport style was on point and she looked simply amazing.

Katrina Says Launching Sister Isabelle In Bollywood Will Be The WORST Thing To Do

Don't forget to tell us in the comments section below, whose airport look you liked the most! Stay locked with us for more updates on IIFA.

Other articles published on Jul 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos