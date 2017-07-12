 »   »   » IIFA 2017! Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Head To New York City! View Pics

Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport last night along with his mommy dearest Helen. Salman held his mother's hand and guided her to the entrance of the airport and made the cameramen and onlookers step aside, so that she could have a safe passage.

Helen and Salman Khan are on their way to attend the IIFA 2017 in New York City. Also, other celebs such as Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Preity Zinta left for NYC as well. Check out the pictures below...