Ileana D'cruz Holidays In The Fiji Islands With Boyfriend Andrew! View Pictures
By: Vinod Dsouza
Subscribe to Filmibeat
The gorgeous Ileana D'cruz is having a lovely time holidaying in the Fiji Islands with her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone and the couple have posted such awesome pictures on their respective Instagram handles that'll tempt you to pack your bags and go on a vacation too.
Fiji Islands is a beautiful place and Ileana and Andrew are so lucky and blessed to be there right now! The pictures look so calm and peaceful! Wow! Check them out below...
Basking In The Sun
"I love to travel and I always look forward to a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine!!" captioned Ileana.
Read more about: ileana dcruz
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2017